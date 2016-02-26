Purple Goat is a hybrid cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Skunk, created by Oregon OMMP growers in the early 2010s. With a mostly sativa growth pattern, Purple Goat produces dense indica buds of a dark purple hue with a rich palate of sweet grass and spicy herbs. An early flowerer, Purple Goat will finish its maturation cycle by the end of September outdoors. When consumed, Purple Goat has an earthy taste with blueberry overtones and provides a feeling of deep relaxation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
nourakatwin
Old_stoney
KCDimples
Hooterzmom
Find Purple Goat nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Goat nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Purple Goat
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Goat nearby.