Indica

4.3 119 reviews

Blueberry Skunk

aka Blue Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 119 reviews

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

Effects

81 people reported 580 effects
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 56%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 34%
Giggly 27%
Stress 41%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 20%
Muscle spasms 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

119

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Skunk
Strain child
Purple Goat
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blueberry Skunk

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Swiss Gold, Thor’s Hammer, Hawaiian Cookies, Blueberry Skunk, and More
