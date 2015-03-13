Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
119
Find Blueberry Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Skunk nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Blueberry Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Skunk nearby.