Purple Lights
Purple Lights effects are mostly calming.
Purple Lights potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Lights is a indica weed strain made by crossing Northern Lights and Purple Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and happy. Purple Lights has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Lights, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Lights strain effects
Purple Lights strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
