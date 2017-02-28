Purple Linda by Bedford Grow is a cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and an unknown purple hybrid thought to be a Purple Urkle clone. The result is a visually stunning and aromatically pleasing indica. Purple Linda is known for lavender and fuchsia accents on bright green flowers covered in silver trichomes and curling orange hairs. Notes of orange rind and blackberry combine with creamy floral terpenes for a truly unique aroma. Balanced effects and a unique palate make this delicious strain a welcome companion day or night.