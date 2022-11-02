Purple Mayhem
Purple Mayhem effects are mostly calming.
Purple Mayhem potency is lower THC than average.
Purple Mayhem is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Purple Mayhem has 11% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is ocimene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Mayhem, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Mayhem sensations
