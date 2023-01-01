The Stilton
aka Stilton, The Stilton F4
The Stilton, also called Stilton and The Stilton F4, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between UK Cheese and relaxed, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients should choose The Stilton when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and inflammation. Bred by NorStar Genetics, The Stilton features flavors like sweet, berry, and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of The Stilton typically ranges from $35–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Stilton, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
