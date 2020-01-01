Coming from Dinafem, Purple Moby Dick is a reworking of their popular Moby Dick strain. By crossing Jack Herer with Purple Afghan Kush, this strain has an improved flavor and yield. Buds come in a purple and blue color with a sweet and piney aroma and flavor. The high offers soaring cerebral effects that can become nearly psychedelic.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Purple Moby Dick nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Moby Dick nearby.
Lineage
Products with Purple Moby Dick
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Moby Dick nearby.