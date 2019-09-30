ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Afghan Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Purple Afghan Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 3 reviews

Purple Afghan Kush

Purple Afghan Kush

An award-winning indica cultivar from Dinafem seeds, Purple Afghan Kush is a cross of Purple Kush and Bubba Kush. It offers notes of freshly sliced pineapple. Alongside its unique terpene profile, the strain offers deep relaxation without being completely overwhelming.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for WizOfBlunts
Member since 2019
Purple Afghan Kush provides a fantastic earthy, fruity taste that reminds me of candy. The flower is dense and prickly with a hint of orange. When broken, the trichomes are apparent without a camera flash. The effect creeps up on you, starting in the forehead and slowly flows to your limbs. The stra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Charissamoore
Member since 2019
this is a good nighttime relaxing strain. it won't knock you on your ass like King Louis XIII - this one is more gradual. for me its a good body high and allowed me to sleep really deep for 8-9 hours, feeling super well-rested when I woke up. I noticed it didn't last through my morning either, allow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for subhunter728
Member since 2018
Purple Afghan Kush hits, right between the eyes, with a Whollop of "WOW!" Then comes a rush of Relaxation, which spreads outwards, from the chest, like a warm, tingly sensation, flowing outward, & over the limbs. The Munchies, while certainly present, as with most Indica strains, are not overwhelmi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Find Purple Afghan Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Afghan Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Afghan Kush
First strain child
Riley Kush
child
Second strain child
Purple Moby Dick
child

Products with Purple Afghan Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Afghan Kush nearby.

Most popular in