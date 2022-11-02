Purple Mountain Majesty
Purple Mountain Majesty effects are mostly calming.
Purple Mountain Majesty potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Mountain Majesty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Muffin. Purple Mountain Majesty is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Mountain Majesty's effects include happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Mountain Majesty when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co., Purple Mountain Majesty features flavors like violet, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Purple Mountain Majesty is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mountain Majesty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Mountain Majesty
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Mountain Majesty sensations
Purple Mountain Majesty helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Mountain Majesty products near you
Similar to Purple Mountain Majesty near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—