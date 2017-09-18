ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple Sour Diesel
Hybrid

4.2 257 reviews

Purple Sour Diesel

Purple Sour Diesel

Purple Sour Diesel is a fast-acting, heavy-hitting hybrid. A cross between a sativa, Sour Diesel, and an indica, Purple Kush, Purple Sour Diesel embodies the full force of both strains. Great for nighttime smoking, this strain has a quick onset and a distinctly medicated feel. Featuring heavy head effects and a slight body high, Purple Sour Diesel will energize your mind while leaving you physically relaxed. This strain features a sour, fruity aroma similar to sour grapes.

Effects

188 people reported 1463 effects
Euphoric 55%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 37%
Stress 39%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

Purple Kush
Sour Diesel
Purple Sour Diesel
Love Is Love
