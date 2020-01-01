Purple Tide by Botanica Farms is an indica-dominant hybrid with fantastic foliage and balanced effects. Created by crossing OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple, this strain gets its name from the deep purple hues throughout the plant. It may look purely sedative, but the uplifting euphoria and calming effects speak to its placement as a hybrid. Purple Tide’s terpene profile is earthy and rich while expressing notes of citrus and berry on the exhale. Mind your dosage to keep this strain functional, as it can become weighty with continued consumption.