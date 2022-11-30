Puta Breath
Puta Breath effects are mostly calming.
Puta Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Puta Breath is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Mendo Breath. Puta Breath is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puta Breath’s effects include happy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puta Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by ThugPug, Puta Breath features flavors like tar, nutty, and woodsy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Puta Breath is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puta Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Puta Breath sensations
Puta Breath helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
