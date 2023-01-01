Quest
Quest is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is a rare and sought-after glue variety that boasts a complex flavor profile and a balanced high. Quest is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Quest effects include creative, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Quest when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Source Cannabis, Quest features flavors like buttery, lemon, and piney. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Quest typically ranges from $45-$65 per eighth. This strain is known for its light green buds with orange hairs and a generous coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Quest, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
