stock photo similar to Rainbow Flame
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Rainbow Flame

Rainbow Flame is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Everglades. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rainbow Flame is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenfire Genetics, the average price of Rainbow Flame typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Flame’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Flame, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow Flame

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Rainbow Flame products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Rainbow Flame near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight