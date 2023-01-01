Rainbow Flame
Rainbow Flame is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Everglades. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rainbow Flame is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenfire Genetics, the average price of Rainbow Flame typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Flame’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Flame, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
