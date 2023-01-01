stock photo similar to Raspberry Blitz
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Raspberry Blitz

Raspberry Blitz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Raspberry and Lemon Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Raspberry Blitz is known to contain around 19-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Raspberry Blitz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Raspberry Blitz typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Blitz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Blitz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight