Buy Raspberry Glue weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Raspberry Glue products near you
Similar to Raspberry Glue near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Raspberry Glue potency is lower THC than average.
Raspberry Glue is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Raspberry Kush. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Glue - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Shop Raspberry Glue products near you
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—