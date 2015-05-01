ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 59 reviews

Ray Charles

Ray Charles

Ray Charles is a potent indica strain named in honor of the cannabis-friendly blues musician and songwriter. This hard-hitter introduces itself with an earthy, skunky aroma that reveals itself strongest on the exhale. The full-body effects hit with intense sedation and lull you into rest and relaxation like the sweet voice of The Genius himself. For this reason, Ray Charles is best reserved for bedtime or late-night unwinding.

Effects

39 people reported 282 effects
Relaxed 84%
Sleepy 58%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 41%
Tingly 25%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 30%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

59

Member since 2015
Amazing aroma, full body high, incredibly potent even to the avid smoker. Great for those that have to be a degree of fucked up to sleep.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Member since 2015
Had a stressful day, and sat down with Ray........This strain is wonderful!!!!! Would give it 2 thumbs up, but, they don't seem to want to move right now.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2017
Purchased from Grassroots in Maryland. 22.10% THC; 2.56% Myrcene; very low in all other Terps, but can taste the .15% a-Pinene and .07% b-Pinene for sure. Nugs are sticky and dense. Dark, afghani look, with dark orange pistils suffocating the leaves. Very mellow high. Absolutely crushed my anxie...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Member since 2017
I'm not a huge indica fan, actually the budtender told me it was a hybrid. Well after smoking it I quickly realized it is a heavy indica. I did however enjoy it. I waited until closer to bedtime to try it just in case it would make me tired and I'm glad I did. The taste and smell is fantastic. Qui...
RelaxedSleepy
Member since 2015
Absolutely recommend Mr. Ray Charles groovy mellow feeling great for bedtime. Been chilling with Ray for about 4 months now and pain relief is unreal.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Most popular in