ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rebel Berry OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Rebel Berry OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 11 reviews

Rebel Berry OG

aka Blueberry Ogeez Cake

Rebel Berry OG

Rebel Berry OG was the winner for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid created by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis was bred for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a smooth yet spicy vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria. This clone-only strain is offered exclusively by Rebel Spirit Cannabis.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

write a review

Find Rebel Berry OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rebel Berry OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Rebel Berry OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry Cheesecake
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Rebel Berry OG

Products with Rebel Berry OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rebel Berry OG nearby.

Most popular in