Rebel Berry OG was the winner for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid created by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis was bred for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a smooth yet spicy vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria. This clone-only strain is offered exclusively by Rebel Spirit Cannabis.