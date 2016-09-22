ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 62 reviews

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope was one of the first cannabis varieties designed for tough outdoor conditions. In the early 1980s, Holland's Hope was created by White Label Seed Company, a partner breeder of Sensi Seeds, and named for her ability to produce excellent results in a wet and unpredictable summer, giving hope to Holland's outdoor growers. Because she was bred for wet circumstances, Holland’s Hope is fungus-resistant. This pure indica produces solid, heavy buds that will provide you with a knock-down stone.

Effects

53 people reported 375 effects
Relaxed 52%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 37%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 50%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 20%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

62

Avatar for TriconeDrone
Member since 2014
When the stars shine a little too bright And you can't sleep at night Cause your body and mind are in a fight. There's hope from Holland to put under your light, It'll make you sleep so tight.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for gm0d123
Member since 2014
This was the first cannabis I had ever consumed in my life. I accidentally took a large hit from an improvised aluminum can pipe of 0.5 grams in one hit. This led to a fit of coughing not from the weed, but from my virgin lungs. Anyways, after about 10 minutes, I literally nearly collapsed, ran t...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for xybermatthew
Member since 2011
Hits you fast and lasts long. Had a bit of trouble remembering simple things like Internet passwords, phone numbers, and conversations but it definitely put me in to a real good happy mode and had no stress.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for bathshebashebarat
Member since 2013
Super dense nugs, medium green/yellow in color. Smells like deep lemon-fruity dankness, super sweet. Tastes just as good as it smells, super smooth smoke too. So good.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for RachaelWoods
Member since 2011
I love it because it is an uplifting indica that doesn't give me anxiety and it actually works. Great for depression!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain
Holland's Hope
Strain child
Reclining Buddha
child

