With roots going back to the 1970s Colombian cannabis industry, this powerful sativa is worth a try. A cross between Neville’s Haze and Colombian Red, Red Haze is a slow grower. With a flowering time of 12 to 14 weeks, this strain may be difficult to find in dispensaries. If you do find it, however, be prepared for a very cerebral and inspiring experience. Providing consumers with a pleasant, light-headed sensation, the effects of this strain are particularly long-lasting. Red Haze is a strictly daytime strain, as its effects can be similar to drinking a cup of coffee.
