  3. Red Haze
Sativa

4.2 45 reviews

Red Haze

aka Colombian Red Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 45 reviews

Red Haze

With roots going back to the 1970s Colombian cannabis industry, this powerful sativa is worth a try. A cross between Neville’s Haze and Colombian Red, Red Haze is a slow grower. With a flowering time of 12 to 14 weeks, this strain may be difficult to find in dispensaries. If you do find it, however, be prepared for a very cerebral and inspiring experience. Providing consumers with a pleasant, light-headed sensation, the effects of this strain are particularly long-lasting. Red Haze is a strictly daytime strain, as its effects can be similar to drinking a cup of coffee.

Effects

34 people reported 231 effects
Energetic 61%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 44%
Depression 32%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 23%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

45

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Strain
Red Haze

