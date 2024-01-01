stock photo similar to Refined Taste
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Refined Taste

Refined Taste is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Refined Taste is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Refined Taste typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Refined Taste’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Refined Taste, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

