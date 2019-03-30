ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Power OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sour Power OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 11 reviews

Sour Power OG

Sour Power OG

A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

write a review

Find Sour Power OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Power OG nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Power
parent
Second strain parent
Biker Kush
parent
Strain
Sour Power OG

Products with Sour Power OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Power OG nearby.

Most popular in