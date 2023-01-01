stock photo similar to River Valley OG
Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 24%CBD

River Valley OG

River Valley OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG Kush and XXX OG. River Valley OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, River Valley OG features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of River Valley OG typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about River Valley OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed River Valley OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to River Valley OG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop River Valley OG products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to River Valley OG near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight