Road Kill Skunk, aka RKS, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Canna Venture from a cross of Afghanica x Skunk #1. This is a resilient strain that grows into squat, greasy plants with hunter-green buds wet with calyxes. Sensitive noses beware—this strain lives up to its ammonia, skunky, rotten name. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Road Kill Skunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
