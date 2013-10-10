ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 16 reviews

Afghanica

Afghanica

Afghanica is a strain created by Flying Dutchmen with a taste, form, and effects typical of Afghani varieties. Coupled with the yield, vigor, and general potency true to Skunks, it is a pleasure to grow and consume. This strain is cherished for its many medical applications including pain relief and insomnia, and its heavy physical characteristics are lent from its mother, Afghani #1.

Effects

13 people reported effects
Relaxed 92%
Happy 84%
Euphoric 76%
Hungry 53%
Sleepy 53%
Pain 53%
Stress 53%
Insomnia 46%
Depression 38%
Lack of appetite 30%
Dry mouth 53%
Dizzy 30%
Dry eyes 23%
Anxious 15%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

16

PimpGrinch
Member since 2011
Dominant Afghan taste, form and quality of high coupled with dominant Skunk yield, vigour and general potency gives you the cream of the crops.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungrySleepy
42ObiWanCannabinoid
Member since 2012
Overall rating is a 9/10, and give it the same score for how well it worked on my nerve pain. I really liked it. Great smell and taste. I loaded a pipe and sat down to smoke it. After a short while, my roommate asked me why it smelled like a skunk in the living room. I showed her the bowl, then had ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Eric420
Member since 2013
Afghanica has your traditional afghani smell but more sweeter with a slight smell of tea, not my favorite smelling strain, i like more of the strong pungent smelling strains but if u like afghan this will be a nice choice, the effects are very nice not strong, pretty uplifting with a nice relaxing, ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
lindasrule
Member since 2013
feels pretty mellow, I'm used to straight indica, I can def tell that there is sativa in the mix...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
rollednstoned
Member since 2014
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghanica
Strain child
Amnesia White
child

Products with Afghanica

