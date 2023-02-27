STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Rocket Pop is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and talkative. Rocket Pop has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rocket Pop, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
