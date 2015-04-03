ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Rockstar Master Kush
Indica

3.9 27 reviews

Rockstar Master Kush

Rockstar Master Kush

Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders.

Effects

17 people reported 130 effects
Relaxed 88%
Euphoric 70%
Hungry 58%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 41%
Stress 47%
Pain 41%
Depression 17%
Fatigue 17%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

27

Beautiful bright green buds. Strong smell when fresh. Not too dense or too leafy. High peaks quick with prolonged functional high. Strong but not too strong of a high. Mellow and social. Goes good with wine. Little to no paranoia. Great bud!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
I wish I could add a half star, it is better than 4. EXCELLENT FOR PAIN. Strong sensual body buzz, warm water moving against my skin was thrilling. 1/2 way in, wanted to get into music, with closed-eye visuals. Next day: pretty bad pain day. After supper medicated with this and started to feel bet...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Amazing strain, it has a beautiful after taste that sits on your tongue, a mellow long lasting high that doest make u feel like your days over after smoking! Goes well with breakfast!!!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Good bud just not super strong if you are looking for a good high this is one to try.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Photos

Lineage

Sensi Star
Afghani
Rockstar Master Kush

