Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders.
