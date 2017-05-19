ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Romulan Haze
Hybrid

4.5 8 reviews

Romulan Haze

Romulan Haze by Next Generation Seeds is a clear-headed hybrid ready for all day consumption. Mind your dosage and this strain will keep you lucid and productive, stimulating the body and calming the mind, allowing the consumer to remain focused. The strain becomes weighted and whimsical with continued consumption. Romulan Haze is an excellent strain for spurring creativity and focus.

Reviews

Avatar for MedicalMParadise
Member since 2017
This strain is a very high sativa. Looking at the nugs, they're bright green and very dense. The buds look like a typical sativa nug would look like. The smell is what catches your attention. The smell is a very nice sour lemon/citrus aroma with a pungent earthy dirt smell. It's almost a skunk-dirty...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
It smells good, has yummy vapor, and is very potent, lowering pain and bringing on visual effects at only 3 tokes. But it quickly launched me into a full blown anxiety attack. Too bad, there's a lot to like about it but that was a deal breaker.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for jibbletzz
Member since 2016
I really love this strain! Really pungent zesty fruity smell. Dense buds with lots of crystals. The smell is even stronger once broken up. Tastes great, skunky with a hint of fruity citrus. Terrific stone. Very cerebral for me, found myself staring at nothing for awhile just thinking about 10 things...
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for rayisametalkid
Member since 2018
not overwhelming high. comes on a little slowly but not freight train like. make sure you have mucho munchies available, had the worst case of the munchies I've ever had.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for monkey_whale_blanket
Member since 2016
Great day time strain, put a smile on my face before afternoon class.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Romulan
Super Silver Haze
Romulan Haze

