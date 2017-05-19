Romulan Haze by Next Generation Seeds is a clear-headed hybrid ready for all day consumption. Mind your dosage and this strain will keep you lucid and productive, stimulating the body and calming the mind, allowing the consumer to remain focused. The strain becomes weighted and whimsical with continued consumption. Romulan Haze is an excellent strain for spurring creativity and focus.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
MedicalMParadise
vitaman
jibbletzz
rayisametalkid
monkey_whale_blanket
Find Romulan Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Romulan Haze nearby.
Lineage
Products with Romulan Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Romulan Haze nearby.