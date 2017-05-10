Royal Dwarf is a full-body hybrid bred by Royal Queen Seeds in Spain through crossing Skunk with a cannabis ruderalis variety. The result is a stout plant that autoflowers in a short 6 to 7 weeks with dark, crystal-sugared buds. Its effects quickly branch throughout the body, inducing head-to-toe relaxation that’s more physical than cerebral.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
16
BakedJoe
bamf360
BigBoiDaddyMan
Angelico
Rastasushi
Find Royal Dwarf nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Dwarf nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Royal Dwarf
Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Dwarf nearby.