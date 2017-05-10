ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 16 reviews

Royal Dwarf

Royal Dwarf is a full-body hybrid bred by Royal Queen Seeds in Spain through crossing Skunk with a cannabis ruderalis variety. The result is a stout plant that autoflowers in a short 6 to 7 weeks with dark, crystal-sugared buds. Its effects quickly branch throughout the body, inducing head-to-toe relaxation that’s more physical than cerebral.

Avatar for BakedJoe
Member since 2016
Man this Royal dwarf had me higher than the rings of Jupiter!!! Long live the King
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for bamf360
Member since 2017
I was red lining and pushing the envelope in work, stressed AF, shit sleep etc. Vaped a bowl, it was like a “wait a minute” kind of moment when it came over me. I concentrated on the important things like my children, wife, life and chicken wings. Slept better. Good strain in all aspects. Easy to ...
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BigBoiDaddyMan
Member since 2014
This shit is cray <3
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Angelico
Member since 2014
Wery good strain! Recomended to eweryone this is like take few hits and go walk outside enyoy nature with your friends.Werry uplifting when you fell Down Helped me with my migraines and my spinal injury pain!
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Rastasushi
Member since 2018
Nice strain, but not very strong.Very relaxive and makes you very lazy and sleepy
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Royal Dwarf

