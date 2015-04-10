ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Highness
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Royal Highness

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 50 reviews

Royal Highness

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 50 reviews

Royal Highness
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

The award-winning Royal Highness was bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Its combination of Dancehall and Respect genetics express themselves in a nearly balanced THC:CBD ratio. The result is an active, energetic buzz that rewards consumers with a clear head along with its therapeutic qualities. The smooth flavors of Royal Highness bring to mind sweet fruit and skunky spice, making this strain an enjoyable answer to anxiety and chronic pain.

Effects

Show all

32 people reported 243 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 56%
Energetic 53%
Uplifted 50%
Focused 40%
Anxiety 43%
Pain 40%
Stress 34%
Depression 28%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

50

more reviews
write a review

Find Royal Highness nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Highness nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More happyLeafly flower for Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai
More arousingLeafly flower for Green Candy
Green Candy
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Mimosa
Mimosa
More THCLeafly flower for Agent Orange
Agent Orange
More popularLeafly flower for Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake
More myrceneLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More limoneneLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More creative
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
User uploaded image of Royal Highness
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Dancehall
parent
Strain
Royal Highness

Products with Royal Highness

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Highness nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Walker Kush, MediHaze, OG Strawberry, Royal Highness, and More
New Strains Alert: White Walker Kush, MediHaze, OG Strawberry, Royal Highness, and More

Most popular in