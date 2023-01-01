Ruby Violet
Ruby Violet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dream strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Ruby Violet stands out with its captivating aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with hints of berry and earthiness. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers due to its moderate THC content, typically ranging around 18%. Leafly customers report that Ruby Violet's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a sense of creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Ruby Violet features flavors like sweet berries, earthy undertones, and a subtle floral note. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Ruby Violet typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Violet, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ruby VioletOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ruby Violet products near you
Similar to Ruby Violet near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—