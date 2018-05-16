ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
8 reviews

Russian Doll by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant strain that blooms densely like an indica while offering the balanced effects of a hybrid. Created by crossing Northern Lights x AK-47 x Kuban Sativa, this lemon-scented plant grows to an average height and produces dense, resinous flowers ideal for extraction. Russian Doll’s spicy flavor lingers alongside the strain’s mellow physical buzz and steady, heady euphoria. 

Avatar for derr86
Member since 2018
Picked this up at the Rez and really enjoying it so far. Keeps me focused, creative and pretty talkative. Puts me in a great mood and can definitely see myself purchasing this strain again. Not great for before bed as it kept my mind active all night.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Mickmedicate75
Member since 2017
Exceptional strain for daytime use, Very chatty and upbeat without Paranoia, Great Strain!
Talkative
Avatar for SLAP31
Member since 2015
Love it for a sativa! I prefer Indicas but this hits the spot that only a Northern Light hybrid could create. Super chill, head and body but not sleepy at all. Will definitely smoke again.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Blukam
Member since 2018
Its really good. Standart daytime weed. You will definitely love it.
FocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for MidnightSwami
Member since 2019
it's excellent strain for the day, very calm and you can concentrate. Relax an chill with paranoia out of the picture.
Lineage

AK-47
Northern Lights
Russian Doll

