Russian Doll by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant strain that blooms densely like an indica while offering the balanced effects of a hybrid. Created by crossing Northern Lights x AK-47 x Kuban Sativa, this lemon-scented plant grows to an average height and produces dense, resinous flowers ideal for extraction. Russian Doll’s spicy flavor lingers alongside the strain’s mellow physical buzz and steady, heady euphoria.
