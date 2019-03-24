ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Safety Meeting

Safety Meeting

A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.

Avatar for Lil_Bent
Member since 2019
Gas
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Jbrent
Member since 2016
Grown in super soil this strain is straight up watermelon during flower. Once cured the watermelon is accented with diesel gas. Great for pain and anxiety with creative and uplifting effects. Thank you Miss Rose.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for vivaIasativa
Member since 2019
Great for pain relief
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ImMedicating
Member since 2019
I live with chronic anxiety, depression, and pain. Thanks to half a joint (quarter of a gram), the world feels like a gentler place, I’m able to go about my day better (it’s late afternoon right now), and for once I can’t feel the pain in my elbows, neck, and knee.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
9 Pound Hammer
parent
Strain
Safety Meeting

