A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas by Archive Seed Bank is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. By bringing more potency and flavor with an increase in yield, consumers and growers can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.
Strain spotlight
