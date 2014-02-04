ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sapphire Star, a cross between Blue Hawaiian sativa and God Bud, is a hybrid whose genetics and cerebral effects tip slightly toward the sativa side. This strain from Jordan of the Islands is quite possibly named for its bluish accents and starry coat of white crystal trichomes. Cerebral energy balanced by an indica calm create a comfortable psychoactive experience conducive for creative and social activities. Berry overtones tinged with a sour skunk aroma build a complex flavor profile for the small dense buds. Sapphire Star, with a flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, grows to a towering 15 feet outdoors and up to 6 feet in indoor gardens. 

Avatar for josh420bobenty
Member since 2014
One of the best buds I've had in a while. Smoked a ton, ate a buffet and I was still high af. Then I went to work and I was still high yet very competent and focused. So A+ on this strain. I need it more often lol.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
I liked the calm cerebral high of this strain and the fact that even though I was relaxed I didn't feel lazy or fatigued. One side effect I don't need but good for my friends with food challenges- made me monster munch out! Good for relaxing and doing yoga or small chores, not a real pain killer but...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tematchtiani
Member since 2016
Smoked a couple bowls with my homie and 20 minutes later we were laughing non stop. The taste and smell and look is just amazing.
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Catdaddyyy
Member since 2018
If you want to get majorly fucked up, this is crazy good for you. Sapphire OG (or sapphire star as listed here) puts you in a different universe. I made the mistake of having 3 hits of the vape 3 HOURS before my next class. I thought I’d be fine because I’m a regular smoker and use it for pain, and ...
CreativeHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Kushprofit
Member since 2016
Fucking Decent ass bud. Not medical but it hits you like it is. My girl mixed Sapphire Star with some Lemon Haze. There jarred up currently but will eventually get ground together and smoked , I'll come back later to review that. anyways this Strains tasty , Hits you hard, When I smoke this I fee...
HappySleepyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Blue Hawaiian
God Bud
