Sapphire Tsu
Sapphire Tsu potency is lower THC than average.
For fans of CBD-rich type 2 flower, the Sapphire Tsu weed strain has relatively large amounts of CBD for flower, and just half as much THC. California breeder Biovortex bred this sativa-dominant hybrid from Sapphire Harle-Tsu x Sapphire Scout. The parent Sapphire Harle-Tsu includes the bedrock CBD hybrid Harle-Tsu (Harlequin x Sour Tsunami). According to grower Moon Made Farms, Sapphire Tsu smells like a sparkling fresh pine forest with clove spice. The effect includes sparkling clarity, inspiration, and a sense of well-being. The dominant terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and terpinolene show up in a lot of sativas. Sapphire Tsu is a Leafly 2022 top strain of the harvest.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sapphire Tsu
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sapphire Tsu products near you
Similar to Sapphire Tsu near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—