This strain is a true hybrid in that it is a 50/50 mix of sativa and indica. Mandala Seeds bred Satori by crossing Lucid Dream with another unnamed sativa hybrid. Satori plants flower within 9-10 weeks and produce light green buds with plenty of crystals. The flowers have a unique aroma that is reminiscent of tea and honey.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
68
jtm1121
barrano247
Smokinat420bud
NorskRasta
NuteGreenwitch
Find Satori nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Satori nearby.
Photos
Products with Satori
Hang tight. We're looking for Satori nearby.