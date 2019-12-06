ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Satori
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Satori

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 68 reviews

Satori

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 68 reviews

Satori

This strain is a true hybrid in that it is a 50/50 mix of sativa and indica. Mandala Seeds bred Satori by crossing Lucid Dream with another unnamed sativa hybrid. Satori plants flower within 9-10 weeks and produce light green buds with plenty of crystals. The flowers have a unique aroma that is reminiscent of tea and honey.

Effects

Show all

49 people reported 423 effects
Euphoric 63%
Uplifted 61%
Happy 55%
Creative 48%
Energetic 46%
Stress 55%
Anxiety 44%
Depression 36%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 28%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

68

Show all

Avatar for jtm1121
Member since 2015
epiphany weed. makes you realize things in crazy way! good for a before work blaze
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for barrano247
Member since 2013
Possibly my favorite strain ever. I smoked it about a month ago but if i can remember, it pretty much disables you mentally. I remember my friend an I went to target after smoking this (cant recommend driving high off this stuff), we barely made it through because every 5 seconds we would burst out ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Smokinat420bud
Member since 2013
I grew 10 seeds 9 popped 7 were female 1 inside 6 outside this strain seems a little unstable I had one only grow 2 feet tall only had about 10 grams one was over 7 feet tall full of Trichromes with a Hugh yield couple pounds the others were about 5 to 6 feet but didn't look or taste as good as...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NorskRasta
Member since 2012
I picked up a quad worth not too long ago, and all I can say is that this is by far one of the best strains I have ever smoked. Smoked it out of a double-chamber bubbler, and after one hit, I was high. It has a very distinct and clean taste to it. When picked up fresh, it will be abnormally fluffy a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for NuteGreenwitch
Member since 2012
I don't understand what a previous reviewer stated about this causing limp d*ck. For me, what makes Satori so special to remember is the feeling of oneness with everything. Satori brought a unique flavor to the pipe, burned well but a little gooey from the resin, was easy to gauge when you had eno...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Satori nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Satori nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Lucid Dream
parent
Strain
Satori
First strain child
Strawberry Satori
child
Second strain child
Holy Ghost
child

Products with Satori

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Satori nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Leafly’s Holiday Gifts: Made in California
Leafly’s Holiday Gifts: Made in California

Most popular in