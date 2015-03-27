ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Holy Ghost
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Holy Ghost

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 20 reviews

Holy Ghost

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Holy Ghost

Holy Ghost is a harmony of attractive genetics that balance the relaxing nature of indicas with sativas’ cerebral activity. Parent strains Satori, Amnesia Haze, Pitbull, and Durban Poison combine to create a pungent blend of diesel and citrus aromas that are enhanced by an earthy exhale of spiced sandalwood. The interplay of sativa and indica genetics relax the body without putting you to sleep, and energize the mind without overstimulation. Holy Ghost is an enjoyable answer when faced with stress or depression

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

write a review

Find Holy Ghost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Holy Ghost nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Pitbull
parent
Second strain parent
Satori
parent
Strain
Holy Ghost

Products with Holy Ghost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Holy Ghost nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More
New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More

Most popular in