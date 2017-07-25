ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 99 reviews

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream is a dynamic blend of Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides a stimulating mix of uplifting Haze effects with the sweet blueberry notes of Blue Dream. Lucid Dream's energetic, uplifting buzz makes it a great daytime choice for patients treating migraines, nausea, and stress.

77 people reported 605 effects
Happy 59%
Energetic 55%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 50%
Euphoric 50%
Depression 41%
Anxiety 36%
Stress 32%
Fatigue 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Lucid Dream
Strain child
Satori
child

