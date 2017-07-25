Lucid Dream is a dynamic blend of Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides a stimulating mix of uplifting Haze effects with the sweet blueberry notes of Blue Dream. Lucid Dream's energetic, uplifting buzz makes it a great daytime choice for patients treating migraines, nausea, and stress.
