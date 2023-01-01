stock photo similar to Scotti Cake
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Scotti Cake

aka Biscotti Cake

Scotti Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Gelato 41 x Animal Mints BX1. This strain is a creation of 7 Leaf OK, a brand known for producing small-batch cannabis with exceptional quality. Scotti Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Scotti Cake effects include relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Scotti Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by 7 Leaf OK, Scotti Cake features flavors like sweet, grape, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Scotti Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Scotti Cake is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and hungry. This strain also has a sleepy and blissful effect that can help you drift off to a peaceful sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Scotti Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

