ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Scott's OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Scott's OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 127 reviews

Scott's OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 127 reviews

Scott's OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

Effects

Show all

87 people reported 688 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 35%
Hungry 27%
Stress 39%
Pain 37%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 22%
Dry eyes 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

127

write a review

Find Scott's OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Scott's OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Scott's OG

Products with Scott's OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Scott's OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More

Most popular in