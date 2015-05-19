- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.
