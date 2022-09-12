Scratch & Sniff
Scratch & Sniff potency is higher THC than average.
Refinements to the cookies strain line continue into 2022, with hit strains like Jealousy, and crosses of Jealousy, including Permanent Marker, and now Scratch & Sniff. Bred and grown by top breeder Seed Junky Genetics and launched by one of the most intensely watched exotic brands out there, Doja Pak, Scratch & Sniff offers the platonic ideal of a Sherbert and OG Kush smell. Scratch & Sniff tests into the 30% THC range, with an indica hybrid effect best reserved for connoisseur seshes. Long after you smoke it all, the terps linger in the bag, making you scratch around to sniff how good weed can be.
