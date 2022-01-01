Sea Monkey
The weed strain Sea Monkey is a cross of Gorilla Cookies and Pacific Blue. Grown by Washington brand Falcanna, this indica hybrid cross smells floral and skunky, with notes of dank roses. The Original Glue x GSC cross Gorilla Cookies dominates the smell, while the effect leans toward the super-chill Pacific Blue (Pre ‘98 Bubba Kuch x DJ Short’s Blueberry).
Buy Sea Monkey weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sea Monkey products near you
Similar to Sea Monkey near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—