Seattle Soda
Seattle Soda effects are mostly energizing.
Seattle Soda potency is higher THC than average.
Seattle Soda is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between UW Purple and Sodalicious. Seattle Soda is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for medical patients and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Seattle Soda's effects include focused, energetic, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Seattle Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and nausea. Bred by Superseed Company, Seattle Soda features flavors like grape, tar, and tobacco. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Seattle Soda is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Seattle Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Seattle Soda
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Seattle Soda sensations
Seattle Soda helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Seattle Soda products near you
Similar to Seattle Soda near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—