Sex Panther
Sex Panther is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire Crotch and Zoap. This strain is named after the cologne from the movie Anchorman, and it has a strong and pungent aroma that might remind you of gasoline, skunk, and pine. Sex Panther is 29.89% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sex Panther effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sex Panther when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Lit Farms, Sex Panther features flavors like earthy, spicy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sex Panther typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and long-lasting high that can help them unwind and chill out. Sex Panther is also known for its frosty buds that are covered in amber trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sex Panther, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
