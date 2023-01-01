Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake x OG Fruit Smoothie, and distributed by the clonemakers Phinest Cannabis. Shake Shack is a heavy yielder that often tests as high as 33% THC, and is ready to harvest in around 63 days. Like its namesake burger chain, Shake Shack buds bloom with pungent aromas of vanilla, berry, and earthy notes with a diesel twist that come from myrcene and caryophyllene. This is an indica-dominant strain with deep relaxation and tingly effects; medical patients seeking to mitigate symptoms of inflammation, pain, and nausea may find relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shake Shack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
