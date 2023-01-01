Sharkleberry Fin
Sharkleberry Fin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sharkleberry Fin is a Timeless exclusive strain, which means it is only available from Timeless Vapes, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Sharkleberry Fin is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Sharkleberry Fin effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sharkleberry Fin when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Timeless Vapes, Sharkleberry Fin features flavors like orange, pineapple, and strawberry, which are contrasted by notes of pine and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Sharkleberry Fin typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sharkleberry Fin is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sharkleberry Fin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
