4.6 10 reviews

Shiskaquine is semi-sedative, CBD heavy strain with heirloom indica genetics out of the Emerald Triangle. With a 20:1 CBD-to-THC ratio, this flower is dense with resin and smells of sweet berries and skunk. The psychoactivity of this strain is limited to a mild sedation that crawls across the body in tandem with the soothing effects brought on the by the immense quantity of CBD. This strain works hardest for patients suffering from anxiety, moderate physical discomfort, and nausea. This Harlequin and Shiskaberry cross was created by Matrix NV.

autohigh
Member since 2016
This beautiful CBD srain, is a an amazing flower. It helps my mind relax. i don't feel tense i feel free when I exhale . Definitely my mug of coffee 🖒
Energetic Focused Relaxed Uplifted
tknight1
Member since 2017
Loved it! For those that don't know, CBD will not give you the same high like something heavy on thc would. It does give you a "head change" type of feeling, but only for about 5-15mins, and it's sort of like the "thc" effects, but after, you're just very relaxed, in body and in mind. Not a couch lo...
Euphoric Focused Relaxed Uplifted
queenbirdie
Member since 2017
I feel as if this strain was made for me. It's insanely good for anxiety, social anxiety & PTSD. It's a giggly happy high but not uncontrollable giddiness. Perfect for smoking before work where you need to be coherent and focused. Please consider this is a very high CBD and very low THC before...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Giggly
Desert_Groundskeeper
Member since 2017
Not being a fan of my mind and thought processes experiencing interference, or feeling like my head is going to float away into the sky, this Shishkaquine is something I have been waiting for! Blue Diesel, 9-Pound Hammer, Superman OG all did ok, but for me just not what I'm looking for. They all c...
Energetic Focused Happy Uplifted
Emunahd
Member since 2017
This is amazing. I loved MJ when I was in my late teens and twenties, but hormonal changes and thyroid issues changed the way I processed herb and I used to become so paranoid...I gave it up. I just took 2 mellow hits with a vape, and...bliss. All my aches are gone and I have a mellow feeling, but...
Happy Relaxed Uplifted
Lineage

Shishkaberry
Harlequin
Shiskaquine

