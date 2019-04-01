ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 8 reviews

Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water. 

This may be my new favorite sativa. It’s super euphoric, sparkley and psychedelic with no speedy sensation. Looks, smells and tastes beautiful. If you like sativa’s, you have to try it.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
A truly beautiful morning sativa with an uplifting euphoric and soaring feel. The effects come on smooth and put a smile on your face quickly. Great for depression, appetite, lethargy and for Crohns patients like myself who desire a boost of creative energy with their pain relief. Sour fruit pungenc...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
This is my new favorite sativa. It has a diesel like citrus taste that is second to none. The colas were massive with a lot of crystallization. Check it out!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
This is a great sativa and is a must try! I chose this strain because I'm a big fan of sativas. I typically go for either Green crack or Durban Poison but my goto dispensary had a crazy deal on this flower so I decided to give it a try. The taste is almost diesel like. I wouldn't say it's the best...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Incroyable !!! Légère mais avec un effet créatif très puissant. Pour écouter de la musique, penser, allez à une expo... PARFAIT !
CreativeFocused
