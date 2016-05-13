Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
Find Silver Train nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Silver Train nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Silver Train
Hang tight. We're looking for Silver Train nearby.